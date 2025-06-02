This weekend I attended a food sovereignty gathering hosted by food freedom fighter Max Kane at Abby Rockefeller's majestic farm, Churchtown Dairy, in New York's Hudson Valley. I'm deeply grateful to Max and Abby for creating this space for such important conversations.

The barn was filled with raw milk advocates, regenerative farmers, and health freedom activists, while local producers shared strategies for extending growing seasons and sustainable farming practices. We heard from incredible people like Ashley Armstrong, a doctor and Michigan farmer who founded The Nourished Coop, who dropped wisdom about raw milk and nutrition that I never learned in school and don't hear any so-called 'health experts' talking about. Michael Schmidt spoke eloquently about the miraculous interplay between blood and milk, describing how nature turns red into white as nutrients move from bloodstream to breastmilk—a mysterious, awe-inspiring process that reveals how little we truly understand about the intelligence woven into living systems. Symbria and Sara Patterson, the mother-daughter farming and lobbying team who've been affecting legislation in their home state of Utah, also shared insights. Dr. Meryl Nass explained how the globalist agenda puts all of this vital work at risk. Pete Kennedy—a lawyer who's been helping food advocates navigate legal challenges across the country for decades, from raw milk rights to food sovereignty legislation—offered insights on state and national strategies. Along with a handful more incredible speakers and numerous attendees doing amazing work in their local communities.

Given the venue and some of the speakers, there was a big focus on raw milk—parents discussing the benefits with the dedication of doctoral students, farmers explaining their testing protocols. I met producers who explained health benefits and how they've rebuilt soil health after decades of industrial destruction. Practitioners offered alternatives to pharmaceutical dependency that actually work. The knowledge-sharing ran deep, the community building genuine, and the sense of awakening palpable.

There was so much optimism at this gathering of some of the most informed health advocates in the country, and I get it—I'm a failed pessimist myself. But something was missing: deeper questions about what's actually happening in the shadows while we're focused on the solutions we can see.

More jarring: just twelve hours before this event—the FDA approved Moderna's new mRNA COVID vaccine, mNEXSPIKE, for high-risk populations. The same technology, the same company, the same regulatory capture, but because the news cycle had moved on, so had the community's attention.

The Blind Spot: Digital Infrastructure

While we discussed the dangers of processed foods and pharmaceutical capture, another system was expanding its reach into every aspect of American life. The event itself was fantastic—great educational content, wonderful community building, exactly the kind of gathering we need more of. But it also illustrated the specialist problem perfectly. While most people there understood food sovereignty and soil health, when someone asked about what happens when they cut off our ability to transact—the financial control mechanisms that could shut down these farming operations overnight—there wasn't as substantive a discussion with solutions as one would hope. Cryptocurrency came up briefly, along with barter systems, but only in passing. I don't mean to be critical because that wasn't the point of the conference, but it matters tremendously. Bio-digital convergence—the merging of biological systems with digital technologies that enables real-time monitoring and modification of human biology—never came up. We were focused on the 'bio' part while missing how digital infrastructure could eliminate everything the brilliant panelists and attendees are building.

Aside from the mRNA approval while we were sitting in the conference, it was reported that the Trump administration has been building a comprehensive database on Americans through Palantir Technologies—expanding the company's surveillance infrastructure across federal agencies including the IRS, Social Security Administration, and Department of Homeland Security.

Palantir's Foundry system is now positioned to "easily merge information from different agencies," as The Free Thought Project's Jason Bassler highlighted, creating what amounts to a master surveillance database. This isn't like previous database systems—it will combine tax filings, student debt, Social Security records, bank accounts, medical claims, and immigration status. No previous database system has ever centralized this much personal information across various federal agencies. Think grocery purchases flagged for buying raw milk, medical records merged with tax history, social credit scores determining access to services. This juxtaposition revealed something profound: we're witnessing two fundamentally different systems, two opposing philosophies about human autonomy—one based on direct relationships like those between farmers and customers, and another built on algorithmic surveillance and control.

This isn't theoretical. It's happening now. The raw milk farmer who travels three hours to deliver to urban customers could find her bank account frozen for "suspicious transaction patterns" or her fuel purchases flagged as "excessive." The Canadian truckers were a wake-up call for a lot of people—peaceful protesters had their bank accounts frozen without trial, their livelihoods eliminated with algorithmic precision. The same data integration that tracks tax filings and medical records could eliminate any farmer's operation overnight.

As I've been exploring and documenting for the last few years, this infrastructure enables programmable money and digital gulags—the technology for comprehensive behavioral control that makes Chinese social credit systems look quaint. It's striking how this critical piece isn't getting the attention it deserves, even among really smart and wide awake people.

This should absolutely be the biggest news story in the country—the Trump administration quietly building a comprehensive surveillance database on every American. Instead, this weekend's news cycle was dominated by Diddy controversies and Glenn Greenwald's personal scandal. While we're distracted by celebrity drama, the infrastructure for digital control gets built in silence.

To understand why this matters, you need to know what Palantir is. Founded in 2003 and named after the all-seeing stones from Lord of the Rings, Palantir builds surveillance infrastructure for governments and corporations. They helped the U.S. military track insurgents in Iraq and Afghanistan, assisted Immigration and Customs Enforcement in deportation operations, and provided data analysis capabilities used in various federal investigations. During COVID, they built and managed the vaccine distribution and tracking systems through their HHS Protect platform—monitoring every dose, every demographic, every adverse event report. They also work with theoretically competing interests, essentially making them a modern-day Oracle of Delphi.

Now they're more explicitly expanding into comprehensive financial surveillance, wrapped in the language of fraud prevention. When tariffs create supply chain disruptions, Palantir offers solutions that require companies to feed their entire operations into the surveillance apparatus. When mortgage fraud becomes a concern, they provide AI that monitors every transaction. The pattern is consistent: create or amplify genuine problems, then offer surveillance solutions that become infrastructure.

Two Systems, Two Futures

The contrast couldn't be starker. While I was surrounded by raw milk farmers who've spent generations perfecting ancient fermentation techniques—and lots of parents who homeschool their kids, as close as you can get to sovereign in today's world—Palantir was announcing its expansion into comprehensive financial monitoring. Two systems. Two philosophies. Two futures.

The farmers I spoke with embody everything that terrifies the technocratic class: decentralized knowledge, generational wisdom, direct relationships between producer and consumer. They know their cows by name, test their soil by touch, and can detect contamination through smell and taste developed over decades. Their "quality control" is a personal reputation built over lifetimes in small communities where lies have consequences.

Meanwhile, Palantir promises to detect "fraud" by analyzing millions of data points in seconds, reducing human patterns to algorithmic risk scores. Where farmers build trust through transparency and relationship, Palantir builds control through opacity and surveillance. Where raw milk represents the most direct form of nutrition—straight from cow to human with minimal processing—Palantir represents the most mediated form of decision-making, where human judgment is filtered through artificial intelligence designed by people you'll never meet, accountable to shareholders you'll never know.

Raw milk represents something even deeper than direct relationships—it's real wealth that exists outside fiat systems. You can't print nutrition, you can't inflate the value of a cow, you can't digitally manipulate the relationship between healthy soil and healthy food. Meanwhile, Palantir represents fiat reality taken to its logical extreme—where everything real gets abstracted into manipulable data points, where your access to actual wealth depends entirely on your compliance with systems you'll never understand or control.

The Beautiful Blindness—and My Own

Before I continue, let me be clear: I'm deeply grateful for people doing vital work within existing systems. The speakers at this event—many of whom have sacrificed careers and reputations to speak truth about pharmaceutical capture and food system corruption—deserve our respect and support. Organizations like Children's Health Defense have fought these battles for decades, and we all stand on their shoulders.

But I'm pointing to something else—something upstream of policy, upstream even of law. I'm talking about the danger of waiting for institutional salvation when the institutions themselves are structurally incapable of delivering it.

All week, I'd been hearing from friends in the medical freedom community who think the good guys are in charge now. This seems certifiably insane. People with deep access to government circles were saying "mRNA is dead" after Moderna made recent changes to their vaccine schedule. But I wasn't holding my breath, especially with someone like Marty Makary heading the FDA—a renowned doctor who was recommending COVID shots for pregnant women as recently as August, 2023. How does someone with his credentials and reputation do that when people with no medical background could see it was causing rampant harm? How many pregnant women suffered harm because of this recommendation? How many even know why?

As I explored in Everyone Was Just Doing Their Job, this isn't about intelligence—it's about specialization creating moral blind spots. And it's not just the experts who have these blind spots; we dissidents do too.

This is where the structural problem shows itself most clearly. Expertise within captured systems becomes a barrier to seeing harm, no matter how intelligent or well-intentioned the individual may be.

And that same kind of blind spot exists within our own ranks. The excitement surrounding RFK Jr.’s potential political influence, while understandable given his decades of advocacy and the coordinated attacks against him—as I laid out in Manufacturing Dissent—can obscure the larger picture. It’s easy to hope the cavalry is coming. But that hope may be blinding us to the deeper reality: even if he wins, the system is designed to absorb, defang, or destroy anyone who threatens its core interests.

That said, I deeply admire the work being done by people like Mary Holland, Dr. Nass, and Del Bigtree—who were all present and speaking powerfully. Mary, as CEO of CHD, noted during her talk that for the first time in decades, they're seeing real momentum. That’s no small feat, and she’s absolutely right: this movement is growing. We do need to expand—from 5 million to 30 million and beyond—to have any hope of shifting policy. That means it's on us to tell our friends and families, to yell from the rooftops, to go to rallies, and most importantly to act with our wallets—support our farmers, get educated, build resilient communities.

But as I stood in this awakened community, I couldn’t shake a quiet discomfort. The room was filled with love, urgency, and truth. But also with a kind of reverence—almost a faith—that change was coming from the top down. People were praying at the altar of Bobby, seemingly certain that the cavalry was inbound. Even if he could affect change from inside the system, the system is rigged against him at levels most people can’t begin to fathom.

Standing among these awakened communities, I felt the tension myself.

Part of me wanted to mention the new mRNA vaccine approval during the Q&A sessions, the Palantir surveillance expansion happening that very weekend, the Internet of Bodies research I've been documenting. But the moment never felt right. The conversations were so focused on immediate, tangible threats—the poisons in food, the corruption in medicine—that bringing up digital surveillance felt abstract by comparison.

I was also sensitive to coming across like a downer in a room of a couple hundred utterly inspired people I didn't know, especially when some of the panelists were friends who I know understand these connections at a deep level. Candidly, I'm in awe of their focus on trying to make change inside the system, and I understand it's necessary work—can you imagine if Kamala's team were implementing these policies instead?

But that raises the deeper question: is this actually better if they're ushering in the digital leash with a friendlier face?

Maybe that hesitation reveals the real problem: we're so close to seeing the full picture, but something stops us from connecting all the dots out loud, even in rooms full of people who should be ready to hear it.

The Jurisdiction Problem

Here's what the medical freedom community hoping for HHS salvation needs to understand: they might be looking at the wrong branch of government entirely. Moderna's roots aren't in health—they're in the military. This whole operation has been military from the beginning.

In 2013, DARPA awarded Moderna $25 million to develop mRNA therapeutics as part of their Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics (ADEPT) program. In 2020, DARPA gave them another $56 million for mobile vaccine manufacturing platforms. The NIH collaborated on mRNA-1273 development, contributing to the design of the stabilized spike protein used in the vaccine. Meanwhile, BARDA provided $483 million to accelerate production and early-stage trials.

More revealing still: General Gustave Perna, the four-star Army general who ran Operation Warp Speed logistics, works as a consultant for Palantir—the same company that built Tiberius, the vaccine distribution and tracking system used throughout the pandemic. In a recent presentation, Perna gushed about his partnership with Palantir: "The reason why I'm here is they were such a great teammate... I wouldn't be here if that wasn't a part of their persona." The same infrastructure used to track every vaccine dose is now being expanded to monitor mortgage transactions, therapeutics distribution, and supply chain management across the economy.

Palantir's reach extends far beyond domestic surveillance. The company also developed "Lavender," an AI targeting system used by the Israeli military that removes human accountability from targeting decisions—when algorithms choose the targets, individual officers claim legal immunity from war crimes. As Catherine Austin Fitts notes, this represents a prototype for algorithmic governance where human agency and moral responsibility are systematically eliminated. What's tested abroad comes home.

This isn't traditional pharmaceutical development—it's military biodefense contracting with surveillance infrastructure built by defense contractors. If this is fundamentally a DOD operation using military contractors, civilian health agencies may have limited authority to stop it. The people hoping RFK and HHS can save them may be looking at the wrong command structure entirely.

When health freedom advocate Toby Rogers responded to the new mRNA approval by promising "Nuremberg 2," saying "Every person involved in this decision will be arrested and prosecuted," it struck me because someone at the event had expressed a similar sentiment.

I have immense respect for Toby's rigorous analysis and tireless advocacy—his work has educated countless people about pharmaceutical harms, and I deeply appreciate all he does. Yet I wonder if this perspective, while completely understandable, might miss a deeper historical pattern.

It's well documented that powerful financial interests from Wall Street helped fund Hitler's rise to power, with firms like JP Morgan, Chase Bank, and Standard Oil maintaining business relationships with Nazi Germany. These same financial powers were largely untouched by the Nuremberg process, and they essentially took over the intelligence apparatus in the West through Operation Paperclip, which moved Nazi scientists into leadership positions at NASA, NATO, the DOD, and the CIA.

Real accountability would mean the people are in charge and the entire power structure falls. Anything short of that is negotiating with terrorists who've already demonstrated they'll use any crisis to expand their control.

The same revolving door that puts military generals on Palantir's payroll after they build surveillance infrastructure ensures the system perpetuates itself regardless of which political party holds power.

The Infrastructure Trap

What I witnessed embodied both the promise and the problem of our current moment. Here were hundreds of people who've awakened to systematic poisoning of our food, air, water, and medicine—yet while many understand these threats exist, the digital infrastructure being built to monitor and potentially control their resistance isn't at the forefront of most conversations.

The raw milk farmers understand intuitively that centralized food processing creates vulnerability—when one factory is contaminated, it can poison thousands. They're learning the same vulnerability exists with "organic" labels: the USDA now allows genetically engineered vaccines in organic food production, meaning animals treated with DNA-altering injections can be sold as certified organic. The corruption isn't just maintaining control—it's systematically infiltrating every alternative, making even "clean" options carry the same biotechnology they're trying to avoid.

But many haven't yet grasped the full scope of how centralized digital infrastructure could render their other victories meaningless—where one algorithm can manipulate millions, one database breach can expose everyone, one policy change can instantly cut off access for entire populations."

We're witnessing systematic fragmentation into ever-smaller tribes—each focused on their particular piece of the puzzle while missing the larger architecture being constructed around all of us. If Kamala or Joe Biden or Hillary Clinton were in office and cut a deal with Palantir like the ones being announced, the 'freedom community' would be in an uproar—and yet too many are silent. Medical freedom advocates battle pharmaceutical capture while remaining largely unaware of the digital surveillance infrastructure that could render their victories meaningless. Even within resistance communities, specialists rarely connect the dots across domains. People studying geoengineering don't necessarily talk to medical freedom advocates who don't necessarily talk to food sovereignty activists—yet the same nanoparticle technology appears across all these areas. The genius of this fragmentation is that it keeps each community fighting symptoms while missing the integrated system being built around all of us.

Here's what's truly insidious about systems like Palantir: they don't advance through force—they advance through utility. Just as we became addicted to Amazon's convenience and Google's efficiency, Palantir isn't forcing banks to use their surveillance system; they're making it the obvious business choice. When tariffs create genuine supply chain problems, Palantir offers genuinely useful solutions that require companies to feed their entire operation into the surveillance apparatus. We need to relearn things and even inconvenience ourselves a bit in the process of breaking free from these systems.

The pattern is consistent across domains. Industrial agriculture creates nutritional deficiencies, then offers synthetic solutions. Pharmaceutical interventions create new health problems, then offer more interventions. Digital systems create genuine security and efficiency problems, then offer surveillance solutions that become permanent infrastructure.

The Sovereignty Question

The deeper issue isn't political—it's philosophical. What we're witnessing is the systematic erosion of the boundary between individual sovereignty and collective systems. The medical freedom community fought specific interventions while missing the larger philosophical shift: the normalization of continuous biological surveillance.

As I documented in Node Without Consent, once we accept that our biological processes can be continuously monitored and modified "for the greater good," we've surrendered the most fundamental boundary of selfhood. This connects directly to what I observed at this event: people who understand that pharmaceutical interventions are biological intrusions haven't yet grasped that digital systems represent the same type of boundary violation.

Each crisis creates a new justification for crossing another boundary of individual sovereignty:

Biological: "We need to monitor your body for public health"

Economic: "We need to track your transactions for efficiency"

Communication: "We need to monitor your emails, texts, and calls for safety”

Physical: "We need to know your location for optimization"

Recognizing Artificial Systems

The same intellectual rigor being applied to questioning food additives needs to be applied to understanding digital infrastructure. Here are the warning signs you're inside an artificial system:

Your autonomy is framed as a threat to collective safety

Your decisions are being made by algorithms you can't question

Relationships are mediated by platforms rather than people

Quality is imposed through surveillance rather than earned through reputation

Efficiency requires surrendering transparency

Solutions create new dependencies rather than building resilience

The parents at this event researching ingredient labels with the dedication of research scientists exemplify the intellectual sovereignty we all need to develop: the ability to read across disciplines, question institutional narratives, and connect dots that specialists miss. They've stopped outsourcing their children's health to institutional authority. Now they need to apply that same skepticism to the digital systems being built around their resistance.

The Real Fight

What gives me hope isn't the possibility of finding better leaders or more trustworthy institutions—it's the genuine awakening I witnessed among regular people taking responsibility for their own and their families' wellbeing. Parents who've become experts in nutrition. Farmers who've rejected industrial agriculture despite economic pressure.

This grassroots knowledge-building and community resilience represents the real resistance to technocratic control. Not because it's politically organized, but because it's based on direct experience and personal sovereignty rather than institutional authority.

The medical freedom community understands they're facing a multi-vector assault—food system corruption, financial surveillance, biological monitoring, electromagnetic manipulation, and digital control systems. What they may not fully grasp is how these separate battles are being integrated into a comprehensive infrastructure designed to manage human behavior at scale. The genius isn't just attacking on multiple fronts—it's keeping the experts in each domain separated so no one sees the full architecture

The nanoparticles are in the air, the food, the medicine, and increasingly, the technology designed to interface with our biology. The same pattern recognition that led people to question official dietary guidelines needs to be applied to questioning the infrastructure being built around our resistance.

Choosing Sovereignty

At some point, we have to choose between two fundamentally different operating systems.

We're watching the architecture of concentrated power versus distributed freedom play out in real time. The choice isn't just between artificial and natural systems—it's between who controls the infrastructure of our lives.

The Palantir Future: Every transaction monitored, every biological function tracked, every decision mediated through algorithms designed by military contractors, accountable to defense budgets rather than public health. Efficiency through surveillance. Safety through control. "Solutions" that require surrendering the sovereignty that made solutions necessary in the first place. As Yuval Noah Harari openly states: "We humans should get used to the idea that we are no longer mysterious souls. We are now hackable animals." This future sees human beings as data points to be optimized rather than sovereign individuals with inherent dignity.

The Raw Milk Future: Direct relationships, transparent processes, local accountability, decentralized resilience. Knowledge held by individuals and communities rather than institutions. Quality assured through reputation rather than regulation. Freedom preserved through responsibility rather than compliance. Where Harari envisions "surveillance under the skin" and humans as hackable animals, this future preserves the boundary between human sovereignty and technological systems.

The farmers I met haven't just opted out of industrial agriculture—they've demonstrated that organic systems can outperform artificial ones. Their milk is safer than pasteurized milk because they know their cows, test their processes, and stake their reputation on every gallon. Their customers aren't anonymous data points but neighbors whose trust they've earned through transparency and consistency. When the recent egg shortage hit, Symbria and Sara Patterson told the panel they only served their existing customers—prioritizing relationship over profit.

The Choice Before Us

The revolution begins not with political action but with the choice for the real over the artificial, the organic over the synthetic, the transparent over the opaque. Every moment of genuine awareness breaks the artificial spell. Every choice for direct relationship over mediated control weakens the system's hold.

The beautiful resistance I witnessed this weekend—the genuine care, the practical knowledge-sharing, the community building—represents something powerful that no surveillance system can fully capture or control. But maintaining that autonomy requires understanding the full scope of what we're up against.

The system isn't broken—it's working exactly as designed. The same people who poisoned our food are building the infrastructure to monitor our resistance. The same military-industrial complex that created the problems is offering the solutions. The same power structure that captured our health agencies—using sophisticated social engineering to manufacture public consent for policies that benefit corporations over communities—is now coordinating across financial surveillance, biological monitoring, and digital control. It's not separate problems with separate solutions—it's one integrated system with multiple entry points.

Change happens bottom-up. But only if we understand what we're changing from—and stop waiting for institutions to save us from the institutions.

The people I met this weekend have already chosen. They've chosen the cow over the cloud, relationship over risk scores, transparency over algorithmic control. But unless more of us make that same choice—between sovereignty and submission, between the real and the artificial—the system will continue installing itself around our resistance.

The door is still open. But not forever.