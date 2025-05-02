Joshua Stylman

Joshua Stylman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roundball Shaman's avatar
Roundball Shaman
2h

“Next time your phone buzzes, recognize beyond the addiction pattern...”.

Next time your phone buzzes, throw the damn thing in the trash where it belongs. I don’t want to hear about ‘convenience’ and ‘the necessity to have one’. That's making excuses for the devil in your hand.

The bottom line is that these have become tools of destruction to steal away your humanity and suck the life and soul right out of your heavily-addicted body.

There is nothing wrong with Smart Tech at the basic level. These are tools to be used like your toaster or can opener. But that is when these are used with neutral or even positive intent. These devices could have been designed and used for The Good and the benefit of the human family that craves real connection among ourselves and not the phony ‘connections’ of emails and texts and videos and the addiction of craving ‘Likes’ and the approval of others.

Instead, those who produce these digital demons and those run the internet platforms and those who work without stop to control narratives (and YOUR mind and to conjure non-truths as ‘truth’ have nothing with bad intent in their hearts and minds.

Stay addicted if you like. That’s your choice. But realize that every single moment you spend on your Not-So-Smart-To-Have-Phone is not only one less moment of Life you will experience and that you are robbing yourself of real experiences and real things... but that with every moment that goes by you have much less life energy and that much left of what is left of your mind and soul.

You think the cellphone bill you pay every month is too high? That’s not the half of it. The cost is your very soul. But it seems that many people already have decided that their soul has no value anyway so what's the harm.

Going through your life with your eyes glued to a tiny screen and a dead and blank look on your ashen face and a device permanently attached to your betraying hand? Locked into a dead and programmed moment that seems to last forever. With no reflections about the past... no reality in your present moment... and no thoughts about the future. You have now been fully programmed from being live, flesh-and-blood person to a THING. An object. Just something to be manipulated by hidden forces that hate you.

Yes, it’s that bad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
S. Anderson's avatar
S. Anderson
5h

Might as well question the OJ Simpson narrative now since all the other big ones have turned out to be partial fabrications.

I had begun wondering about Warhol. Edie Sedgwick was institutionalized in her youth and subject to electroshock therapy. She missed being a member of the 27 club by a year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joshua Stylman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture