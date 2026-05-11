Joshua Stylman

Joshua Stylman

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
May 11Edited

Medicine: a substance or preparation used in treating disease. Drugs: toxic poisons used as medicines. All drugs are toxic. Read the inserts and warnings. True medicine would never have these caveats. Therefore, the medical mafia is never going to cure you of anything and it is not the answer.

I am 76 and have had no vaccines in over 50 years and take no drugs...legal or otherwise. I am not in perfect health but do not have any debilitating medical issues. Unless it may be a life threatening emergency, I know there is no doctor or drug that can make me any healthier than I am now.

To me, true health is the absence of poisons and toxins in the body. That's basically it...you do not need to keep adding more and more vaccines, drugs and supplements. You are not damaged...but mostly overly toxified and possibly damaged by digital systems that are everywhere around you.

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Sarasvati's avatar
Sarasvati
May 11

Almost every aspect of contemporary life doesn’t just border on insanity, it is downright bat-shit crazy. We are nothing more than canon fodder, a profit center for whatever organization has us in its sights.

The medical establishment is the most egregiously blatant, but people don’t seem to notice and will do whatever they are told. When the C scamdemic began, I started documenting all the things that made no sense and made me question it, including event 201, Kary Mullis and the PCR test, natural immunity, etc. And by September I sent it out to about 20 people. Everyone got the shot. I have a very serious neurological condition, and my neurologist spent 20 minutes talking at my husband and me, mostly looking at my husband because he knew better than to look at me, insisting that we had to take the jab. He died a year later of so-called Covid. Someone else I knew immediately got sick after the jab, was dead in less than 24 hours, and her husband was unable to make the connection between the shot and her death. And let’s not talk about young children, bursting with energy, being forced to sit behind a desk and then being diagnosed with the attention deficit disorder and medicated. Remember, a patient cured is a customer lost.

And the medical cartel is nothing more than a grain of sand on the beaches of the oceans when it comes to what’s gone wrong. More and more I am convinced that the people we think are in power are not running the show, and that whatever is in charge is not only anti-human, but anti-life.

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