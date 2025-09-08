Joshua Stylman

Craig
9h

It seems like you're taking the hype at face value, but after the chatGPT clusterf*ck, I'm not so sure we have to assume this is as inevitable as we've been told.

If anything, it's more apparent than ever that it's being shoved down our throats whether we like it or not (perhaps not unlike vaccines) while failing to live up to the hype and being an enormous waste of money.

That disconnect is more concerning to me than learning to live with this stuff, because I'm not convinced that we will have to. My question is, if it sucks, and everybody knows it, why are they still carpet bombing us with it? Because people don't like that.

Mark Hopkins
9h

AI is no ordinary tool. It is a soul-sucking and dehumanizing replacement proferred - without consent - on the soon-to-be-useless eaters (UE's). Why are we here? Why do we live? Is there a point or purpose to life on this 'mortal coil'? These are internal questions. Soon AI, programmed by who knows what source, will give answers to those questions. Soon AI will replace our struggles and our necessary efforts to learn and to know with the drug of artificial (note this) intelligence. We have yet to produce an artificial soul or an artificial god, but soon they will be offered to the dehumanized serfs (UE's) as salvation. Not a single person on earth needs AI. We have Shakespeare, Brahms, Gogol, Plato, Van Gogh. We are vibrant and profoundly inventive without an Artifical Brain (AB"S) to push us into atrophy. The earliest Greeks complained that writing would ruin the ability of humans to recall their stories - like the Iliad - by memorization. Few today have memorized anything. The calculator has wiped out the ability to do metal math. AI will wipe out human intelligence. I ask again: "Why are we here"?

