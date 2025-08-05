Joshua Stylman

Joshua Stylman

Mark Brody
1d

While a significant portion of the population remains hypnotized or mesmerized by the lure of the pot of digital gold at the end of the rainbow, ever increasing numbers are aware of the chicanery of the modern system, and of the malevolent forces that have taken over government. We are far more distrustful of government and of the media than we were in the 1950's. And this distrust has been well-earned. This is why the plan for total control will fail. You can heard rats into a cage, but humans will find a way to escape or evade capture. It's already happening, thanks to people like Josh Stylman. Thanks Josh, for your great work!

V. Dominique
1dEdited

This is a good example of the old adage, "Lies, damned lies and statistics". It also illustrates how charts can be deceiving because of the obvious limitations. But first, let's define what is a "boomer" since most people don't seem to understand what denotes a generation.

A "boomer" is a person who was born between 1946 and 1964. The oldest "boomers" were freshmen in high school when the decline in both marriage and home ownership among 30 year olds began. The youngest boomers were juniors in high school in 1980 as the decline continued.

It's a myth that "boomers" made out like bandits. The economy began tanking as the oldest "boomers" were just starting to enter the job market, beginning with stagflation, which was followed by the oil embargo, as well as the move to "outsource", "offshore" and "downsize" the manufacturing base which all but eliminated good paying jobs that didn't require a college degree. (Just 26% of "boomers" went to college. That's went to college. The percentage that actually earned a degree is lower. Compare this to the 75% of "millenials" who went to college.)

According to multiple sources, roughly 80% of the wealth attributed to "boomers" is owned by just 20% of that cohort, with the rest of that wealth owned by another 30%. Half of all "boomers" have no financial assets, in no small part due to the destruction of the manufacturing base. I suspect that the 20% who own most of that wealth are the children and grandchildren of the wealthiest members of previous generations.

Meanwhile, the younger crowd has been programmed to hate "boomers", often for different reasons. For example, those who identify as "base" or "conservative" refer to "boomers" as "libtards" while those who identify as "left" or "progressive" refer to "boomers" as "FOX news watching morons". Naturally, this serves to distract from those who actually deserve the blame for the consolidation of wealth at the top, which is that 20% that has controlled most of the wealth since the "gilded" age, if not longer.

