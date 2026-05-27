Joshua Stylman

Joshua Stylman

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TatTwamAsi's avatar
TatTwamAsi
8d

Joshua, I was hugely surprised by your position as I read this article today. Sadly, you lost me on this one.

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freelearner
8d

I read this waiting for the punchline and was shocked to find there wasn't one. Bob isn't the one who's lost, you are.

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