User's avatar
Surviving the Billionaire Wars's avatar
Surviving the Billionaire Wars
17h

"the bicameral mind—a state where people heard guiding voices they experienced as gods. But I wonder if our ancestors weren't actually hearing random hallucinations"

Consider the possibility that they are neither hallucinations nor electromagnetic waves.

But really are God(s), Ascended Masters, Luminaries &/ or Angels who live in another dimension & can communicate with us if we want.

We are taught from an early age that experiences that don't fit the material world are "impossible."

Consider the possibility that some of us are resistant to the teaching & do experience another dimension on occasion.

Mrtambourineman's avatar
Mrtambourineman
19h

To paraphrase Simon and Garfunkel “And the people bowed and prayed to the techno brands they made”

As we should have learned from COVID isolation is devastating to our mental and physical well being and building a brand involves sitting in front of a screen too many hours which also compromises health.

Furthermore brand building is a burn out waiting to happen even if you can earn enough to pay bills short term.

We all need human contact and a sense of community that celebrates our diversity as well as our common values.

Tech knowledge and skills may be essential in today’s world but not at the expense of our health and humanity.

Groucho also said “I feel like joining a club and beating you over the head with it”

Our reliance on tech and AI is what’s beating us over the head.

Maybe we should listen to Harpo

