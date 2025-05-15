“The Government Works for Us”

The FDA recently opened public comments on the 2025–2026 COVID-19 vaccine formula. I drafted a response—not because I believe these agencies deserve our trust, but because their influence demands a public reckoning. I find it repugnant to even play this game—though submitting comments often implies consent to their authority, I view this act as protest—not participation. I'm sharing what I would submit to put these institutions on notice.

While the FDA's mandate is to ensure drug safety and efficacy, what's at stake extends far beyond technical regulatory matters. This is fundamentally about whether our health institutions serve the public or their own interests—and whether science-based medicine still honors informed consent (the right to choose medical interventions with full risk disclosure) as its cornerstone principle.

The issues I raise aren't merely technical criticisms but evidence of ethical atrocities. As you read my comment below, remember that we're not actually seeking permission from these institutions—we're demanding accountability.

My Public Comment on FDA Docket No. FDA-2025-N-1146

"Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee; Notice of Meeting; Establishment of a Public Docket; Request for Comments—2025–2026 Formula for COVID–19 Vaccines for Use in the United States"

To the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee:

Approving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines without long-term safety data is an intolerable betrayal of science and ethics. Four years after their rushed rollout, manufacturers and regulators shirk the burden of proving safety and efficacy, ignoring catastrophic harms in an unconscionable global experiment.

The Pfizer Papers (court-ordered Pfizer documents analyzed by Naomi Wolf and her team of 3,500+ researchers), VAERS reports, V-Safe data, and Ed Dowd's mortality analysis collectively form an overwhelming indictment that would be obvious to anyone with common sense and the willingness to look. The evidence isn't just concerning—it reveals violations of the Nuremberg Code, a post-WWII standard created to prevent medical abuse. These aren't abstract errors—they're the kinds of crimes for which officials were held accountable in the aftermath of global atrocities.

VAERS data shows over 2.66 million adverse event reports, including over 38,500 deaths, following COVID vaccines. And VAERS is notoriously underreported—estimated to capture only 1% of actual adverse events. Countless stories from our lives confirm VAERS underreporting, amplifying the true toll. Even the Cleveland Clinic's own study showed that more shots correlated with higher likelihood of contracting COVID. What clearer evidence of failure could there be?

The Pfizer Papers document alarming reproductive harms, as thoroughly analyzed by Naomi Wolf and her team.

How many Americans even understand that these shots were developed by the Department of Defense, not traditional pharmaceutical research? As Debbie Lerman has documented, this wasn't merely a rushed medical product—it was a military-industrial operation conducted on civilians without proper consent or transparency.

Supporters claim vaccines saved lives, citing early trials. Yet The Pfizer Papers reveal manipulated efficacy and undisclosed harms, demanding independent studies to resolve this fraud. Withholding ingredients and risks—like myocarditis, confirmed by your agencies—violates the Nuremberg Code's demand for informed consent without coercion. As RFK Jr. notes in The Real Anthony Fauci, skipping animal testing set a deadly precedent.

I demand:

Pause mRNA vaccine authorizations until independent, long-term safety studies are completed.

Disclose all ingredients—transparency is non-negotiable.

Release raw safety data to independent scientists.

Investigate VAERS and excess mortality signals.

Enforce informed consent with full risk disclosure.

What happens now is up to us. Will we allow those responsible to continue administering these products while hiding behind bureaucratic language and institutional authority? Or will we demand the accountability that basic human ethics requires?

This is a historic reckoning. Prioritize science, ethics, and human rights over pharma profits, or be judged as accomplices in this iatrogenocide (medical harm epidemic).

Respectfully,



Joshua Stylman

May 15, 2025

Beyond FDA Comments: When Politics Trumps Human Lives

My FDA comment represents me speaking to these bureaucrats on their terms, in their language. But make no mistake: I don't believe we need their approval of what information we consider before making healthcare decisions. The very act of submitting comments to an advisory committee perpetuates the fiction that they have legitimate authority to determine what's "safe and effective" without full disclosure of risks.

These institutional failures aren't abstract bureaucratic errors—they manifest in specific appointments and policy decisions happening right now. What's happening with the Casey Means nomination for Surgeon General exemplifies a far more dangerous problem than just institutional worship. This isn't merely about credentials or qualifications—it's about the callous political calculations that treat human lives as acceptable collateral damage. People are dying and suffering irreversible harm from these products, yet we're told to temper our outrage to navigate congressional politics.

I recognize that the Surgeon General's role, though largely ceremonial in normal times, can wield significant power during declared emergencies. During pandemic conditions, this office suddenly gains expansive powers that can affect millions of lives. So yes, it matters who holds this position—especially since any ethical person in a public health role right now should be screaming from the rooftops about pulling these dangerous shots from the market entirely.

Some, like RFK Jr. himself, have enthusiastically supported Means, describing her as "born to hold this job" and praising her for leaving the traditional medical system. Others have subjected her background to scrutiny, questioning her Silicon Valley connections, ties to biometric data harvesting (collecting health metrics without clear consent), and her company's questionable valuation. The creeping technocracy matters to anyone paying attention to how technology is increasingly used to monitor and control—something I outlined in The Technocratic Blueprint. Debbie Lerman and Naomi Wolf have documented her family's connections to the Council on Foreign Relations and Knights of Malta, influential global networks, that demand scrutiny, as no one is above accountability.

Let me be clear: While I have genuine questions about Casey Means' background, what concerns me most isn't her position on these shots (and I'm genuinely supportive of her taking on Big Agro), but the argument from her supporters that she must moderate her stance to get past congressional approval. This is the real scam—the notion that we must accept compromised truth to navigate a corrupt system.

This isn't about purity tests or gatekeeping. It's about recognizing that blind faith in anyone with institutional power is exactly what got us into this disaster. The mindset of "don't question our people" is as dangerous when it comes from ‘our side’ as it was when it came from ‘theirs’. We must resist both extremes: blindly worshipping new heroes or reflexively demonizing everyone within the system. Discernment—not tribal reaction—is our only protection.

The system that poisons our children through mRNA injections is the same one that poisons them through processed foods, seed oils, and pharmaceutical dependency. These aren't separate issues—they're different tentacles of the same beast. The cigarette companies bought food companies, who are now merging with pharma, and they're all in an unholy alliance with Big Tech.

We're right to question whether apparent allies are controlled opposition. This isn't paranoia—it's pattern recognition. The danger isn't just institutional corruption but the seamless replacement of old control systems with new, more seductive ones: The Second Matrix.

To me, this debate isn't about Casey Means as an individual—it's about the system that requires our silence in exchange for access to power. When I hear people say "We can't criticize her stance on vaccines or she'll never get confirmed by Congress," my response is unequivocal: This is intolerable. We are literally being held hostage by a Congress owned by pharmaceutical companies.

This isn't about political strategy—it's about human lives. At what point did we decide that navigating the corrupt confirmation process was more important than preventing more deaths? At what point did political calculations supersede our moral obligation to protect the vulnerable? This ruthless pragmatism is eerily similar to the "greater good" argument used to justify forcing experimental injections on the population.

I've been a longtime supporter of RFK Jr., but I understand how stacked the deck is, even with him supposedly in power. They're clearly tying his hands inside the system. Just look at the congressional hearing yesterday where members of Congress openly gaslit American citizens, drowning out attempts to speak truth about pharma concerns. The vitriol should be directed at these congressional representatives who are betraying public trust, not at those refusing to bend the knee to corrupted institutions.

Negotiating with these compromised Congressional members on vaccine safety is akin to negotiating with terrorists—they hold our health hostage while demanding compliance with their pharmaceutical masters. We don't negotiate when lives are at stake; we must demand unconditional accountability.

If you believe, as I do, that the harm caused by mRNA shots is real, then there is blood on the hands of everyone who remains silent. This isn't just about one vaccine—it's about the entire corrupt system that's poisoning us and our children through the childhood vaccine schedule, SSRIs, and countless other toxins in our medicine and food. These bureaucrats are bought and paid for by the very companies destroying our health. This is not the time to worry about being "uncouth" or politically pragmatic. Fuck that.

Rejecting Hero Worship While Supporting Reform

The divide within MAHA (Make America Healthy Again, a movement for medical freedom and holistic health) doesn't just reflect a false binary—it exposes our addiction to authority figures and tribal identification. Some worship at the altar of visionary leaders, others at the altar of establishment experts. Both sides have forgotten that no government official should be worshipped at all.

Look at how quickly people who mocked the "Fauci worship" of 2020 have fallen into the same pattern with their own chosen champions. The faces change, but the psychology remains the same: a desperate desire to hand over responsibility for our health to someone else, preferably someone with credentials and a government title.

The government works for us, not the other way around. These appointments, while important, should not become litmus tests for our allegiance or opportunities for hero worship. They are not kings or queens who rule by divine right, but public servants whose authority derives entirely from our consent.

When we become fixated on finding the "perfect" government official to save us, we are implicitly accepting the premise that these institutions should have unquestioned influence over our access to health information and treatment options. This is precisely the dynamic that led to the catastrophic COVID response in the first place.

Supporting reform efforts doesn't mean waiting passively for salvation from above. Even the most principled reformer needs a groundswell of public demand behind them. Without sustained public pressure, the institutional resistance to meaningful change would be insurmountable.

This isn't about questioning anyone's intentions or integrity—it's about recognizing that we can simultaneously support reform efforts while building our own parallel structures and maintaining our personal sovereignty. We can hold these complementary truths without contradiction.

The Right to Full Disclosure

One principle must unite the medical freedom movement above all others: the absolute right to informed consent. Whether someone chooses to take a vaccine, use alternative treatments, or decline intervention altogether should be their decision alone, made with complete information about risks and benefits, free from coercion.

This is precisely what was violated during the COVID response. As I outlined in my FDA comment, Pfizer's own documents revealed serious adverse events that were not adequately disclosed to the public. The burden of proof was inverted—manufacturers were not required to prove safety, while the public was denied access to crucial risk information and then coerced into accepting these products.

Let me be absolutely unambiguous: you would have to kill me before I would allow this medical industrial complex to put a needle or pill in the bodies of people I love. My trust in allopathic medicine is deeply shaken. I'd approach doctors with extreme caution. A friend said, "That’s because you’re healthy, you'd change your mind if you were sick with something like cancer." No, I wouldn't—I've seen too much to trust this system, no matter the condition—especially not for cancer, where the standard of care is often more deadly than the disease itself.

Perhaps someday my confidence might be restored—if they acknowledge the harms caused, pull these products from the market, and fundamentally reform the regulatory capture that has corrupted medicine. But until then, what none of us should tolerate is the notion that appointed officials have any legitimate authority to override our access to information about our own health.

But my position need not be yours. True medical freedom means respecting each individual's right to make different choices, even as we demand transparency and accountability from those who manufacture and regulate medical products. At bare minimum, we must insist on complete, unfiltered information—informed consent is non-negotiable. Most people aren't ready to fully opt out of these systems. Many still believe in these institutions, so these battles still matter—if only to protect the uninformed and vulnerable. Alternative structures aren't yet robust enough to support everyone.

Conclusion: We Are Not Subjects Awaiting a Benevolent Ruler

We must reject—with extreme prejudice—the temptation to place our hope in government saviors. The lesson of the COVID era is not that we need better people in charge, but that we need to reclaim our sovereignty from institutions that have demonstrated their willingness to sacrifice scientific integrity and basic rights during a crisis.

I refuse to participate in the pathetic spectacle of begging bureaucrats to respect informed consent. I refuse to cheer for one appointed official or denounce another as if they have any legitimate authority to determine what information I can access about my health or the health of people I love.

The government works for us. We are not subjects waiting for benevolent rulers, but sovereign beings who have temporarily delegated certain limited powers to public servants. When these servants forget their place and presume to dictate what medical interventions we must accept, they have forfeited any claim to legitimate authority.

If you believe, as I do, that these shots are harmful, and you have a public profile or audience of any size, publicly or privately, and you're not calling for the immediate withdrawal of these dangerous shots, then you are complicit in every subsequent injury and death they cause. Period.

The people need to rise up. It's not just our right but our responsibility to fight back against a tyrannical government, which is what Congress has become. According to estimates circulating, approximately 2.5 million children have received the latest version of the mRNA shot since President Trump returned to office. While CDC data has not confirmed this exact figure, it reflects a horrifying toll that demands urgent scrutiny

First, we waited for RFK Jr. to be confirmed. Now we're waiting for others to be confirmed. This is a disaster happening in slow motion. No more waiting.

When the Pfizer Papers document catastrophic reproductive harm, brain damage, and deliberate falsification of data, the appropriate response is to demand immediate criminal investigations, arrests, and prosecutions. Most importantly, we must care for the individuals and families that have been damaged by our government and the pharmaceutical companies. Support communities like React19 who are working tirelessly to help these victims. The appropriate response is to withdraw these products immediately and establish accountability for everyone involved in this mass atrocity.

Across the world, citizens and lawyers are beginning to push for legal redress—whether through state-level legislation or Children's Health Defense litigation. That pressure must continue to build. I strongly encourage everyone to support Naomi Wolf's crucial research work and Children's Health Defense—their tireless efforts to expose the truth are invaluable.

I stand for something more fundamental—and so do you. You are not a subject. You are not a serf. You are responsible to protect your family. You're the last line of defense. No public official—whether it's Fauci, Kennedy, Means, or anyone else—has any legitimate claim to override your right to informed consent about your health.

That's what medical freedom actually means. Not replacing evil masters with benevolent ones, but recognizing that we need no masters at all where our bodies are concerned.

Taking Action Beyond Critique

For those ready to act beyond this critique, here are concrete steps to consider:

Document and report: If you or someone you know has experienced adverse events following vaccination, formally document them through VAERS and other reporting systems. These reports create an undeniable public record. Support independent research: Support Jessica Rose's VAERS analysis, Ed Dowd's mortality research, Children's Health Defense, Brownstone Institute, Sayer Ji's Global Wellness Forum, Daily Clout’s meticulous mRNA research, and Leslie Manookian's Health Freedom Defense Fund. These organizations conducting independent analyses and defending health freedom need financial and volunteer support. Build local health networks: Connect with like-minded healthcare practitioners in your community who respect informed consent and practice evidence-based medicine without pharmaceutical capture. Educate and share: Distribute crucial documents like the Pfizer Papers to those still relying solely on mainstream sources. Focus on sharing the primary documents rather than interpretations. Choose health sovereignty: Make your own health decisions based on research and intuition rather than institutional directives. Support others' right to do the same, even when their choices differ from yours.

Reject their system. Build parallel structures of care. Support the injured. Document the truth. Stand firm in your sovereignty.