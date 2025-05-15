Joshua Stylman

Joshua Stylman

Roundball Shaman
1d

“The Government Works for Us”

OK. I’ll wait for moment for the laughter to die down after reading that first line.

First off, here’s a dirty little secret. There is no such thing as – ‘The Government’.

The Government (!). Sounds so impressive.. so imposing... so substantial. So awe and fear inspiring.

But all that’s an illusion. A powerful one though – because it is that very illusion that gives Government its power.

What ‘The Government’ is... is a collection of a tiny handful of egotistical and power-over-others-seeking-and-craving human beings that have seized upon their ability to exert influence control over others.

But even that isn’t an accurate statement. Because no other person can control you. Only YOU control you. What happens is that you made the choice to surrender your own power and agency to someone other than yourself. And in your experience, how’s that worked out for you? What that a good idea? Maybe, a time or two. But in general, wasn’t that the quick trip to your misery?

So, forget about... The Government. That's just a small group of un-evolved human beings who due to a lack of their own internal feeling of power and well-being are driven to seek the feeling of power by working to dominate and lord over others. Unhappy people, basically. Using others to try to mitigate the deficiencies within themselves. And by the way – that doesn’t work. Because they can never be satisfied. Their problem is not with us – it’s inside them. And they never once look there.

So-called vaccines are just one example of a blatant misuse of governmental power as a radical and heinous violation and intrusion of one’s basic human right of self-determination... particularly in matters of the human body (and mind). When Government seeks to mandate any kind of medical instrusion upon you, They are in effect declaring that YOU are THEIR PROPERTY. That They as Your Owners (?) can do any damn thing They want to you – regardless of how harmful and death-promoting... because you have no rights of your own and besides, They Own You. Really? Where’s the document of title? When did you transfer title to yourself to Them? Well, you didn’t. But that doesn’t matter to Them because They just go about trying to seize you like you were some kind of land territory to be taken over. Land, minerals, people... it’s all the same to Them. They think it’s all Theirs – even though They no rights to that and you never gave that to them anyway.

In Their minds, you don’t even get a voice in this. Not even in matters that involve you.

Geoengineering spraying goes on every day in United States Incorporated. And most people never once look up at the sky to see it. Or if they do, they erroneously believe that’s either Mother Nature doing that or some normal passenger jet trails laying down those clouds even though there is thorough documentation on the web of what kind of crap is in these horrid trails and what the evil intentions are of those doing it. But no matter. Cause there’s much more important stuff to look at on your Little Magic Box of Dancing Pixels – like who the favorites are on The Voice or the latest lurid details of yhe next trial involving another disgraced Rapper.

“We must reject—with extreme prejudice—the temptation to place our hope in government saviors.”

Why in the World would any sane person even do this in the first place? Have Government Saviors (?) proven their worth? Have they proven themselves to be trustworthy? Are we all so weak now that we seek the safety of Mommy and Daddy in Government even though that’s not what Government is and never well be? Perhaps we should save our hopes and trust for some one and some things that actually deserve it?

Trust Government if you wish. Give up your rights and your body to Government if you wish. Even worship Government if you wish as many do as a twisted form of Neo-Retrograde-Civil Religion. Have at it.

Just never expect to be happy. Never expect to be healthy. Never expect to be free.

And never expect yourself to be the person you were born to be.

Elizabeth Schneider
1d

This is the best thing I’ve read, perhaps ever. I brought an armload of books and the Injection Fraud Solari wrap up to my congressman and others. My congressman attempted to gaslight me and tiptoe around the issue but eventually ended up retiring, only for another snake to take his place. I will keep trying. The killing must stop.

