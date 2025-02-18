The reactions to my USAID piece over the weekend have been fascinating, with many thoughtful responses, but two in particular perfectly demonstrate its core thesis about manufactured binaries and recursive loops. One friend expressed genuine horror that questioning USAID might endanger humanitarian aid worldwide - apparently missing my earlier points about how philanthropy has often served as cover for nefarious agendas, from Al Capone's soup kitchens to Jimmy Savile's hospital "charity work."

The other, a respected researcher whose work on institutional deception I deeply value, worried I was "taking the bait" by discussing these revelations at all - overlooking my explicit acknowledgment of both constitutional concerns about the methods and the possibility of another layer of controlled awakening - The Second Matrix - at play.

Both friends seemed more interested in the article they wanted me to write than the one I actually wrote - about pattern recognition and manufactured reality. I may not have written the story either wanted - one seeking unequivocal condemnation of the dismantling of USAID, the other warning against sincere engagement with these revelations. But my search for truth requires examining all possibilities, even uncomfortable ones. I use spaces like this to think out loud, to explore patterns, and perhaps most importantly, to acknowledge what I don't know.

For what it's worth, I completely understand my second friend’s concerns about timing and motives - they’re valid questions I’ve considered myself. But that wasn’t the focus of my piece. When she said, “we all knew everything about USAID’s operations,” I had to point out - no, some of us knew, but most Americans still have no idea. The real question isn’t whether to discuss these revelations, but how to process them without walking into another trap.

Her most astute question was why these revelations are emerging at this particular moment - and I completely agree that's the key question. Cui bono - who benefits? The timing itself might be the most important pattern to recognize. Throughout history, strategic revelations have often served to redirect or pacify resistance rather than truly dismantle systems of control. By selectively exposing certain crimes, the system allows pressure to vent while ensuring the deeper architecture of control remains intact. The revelations become part of the control mechanism itself. While I'm encouraged by seeing long-hidden criminal networks exposed, I'm not holding my breath for the cavalry. Hope without vigilance is just another form of capture. The system often reveals certain truths strategically, either to normalize them or to direct resistance into prescribed channels. Some would call this the essence of Luciferian deception - presenting carefully selected truths at precisely calculated moments to achieve maximum effect. While these revelations feel genuine - and I want to believe we're seeing real change - history teaches us to maintain our discernment. Optimism shouldn't blind us to patterns. Whether you see this as ancient spiritual warfare or simply effective psychological manipulation, the pattern is clear: truth itself becomes a tool when its timing and context are controlled.

Consider how quickly "sides" have formed: Larry Ellison's Stargate initiative - built on Oracle's foundation as a CIA project - is now being welcomed by the same people who, not long ago, vehemently opposed centralized digital control. If this were rolled out under different branding, the so-called freedom movement would be apoplectic. Why the double standard? This is the same Larry Ellison who, after 9/11, offered to build a national security database to track every American, complete with biometric identifiers. If Joe Biden had Bill Gates in his office announcing partnerships with Microsoft, Google, and Facebook, the so-called freedom movement would be apoplectic. I opposed elite-imposed technocracy when the left wing administration was implementing it; I'm not particularly interested in the right-wing flavor either.

And what about the conditional approval of avian flu vaccines for poultry? Where is the medical freedom movement that overcame COVID-19 mandates and formed the MAHA coalition that helped elect this administration? The very coalition that rallied against experimental mRNA technologies is now largely silent as similar interventions threaten our food supply. Will we soon need to worry about vaccine residues in our morning eggs? The selective outrage is glaring.

This same selective principle application is perfectly illustrated by the recent anti-semitism executive order and its implementing task force. Beyond the noble-sounding goal of combating hatred, look at what's actually happening: a multi-agency government apparatus with unprecedented power to "root out" undefined "anti-semitic harassment" on college campuses. Who defines what constitutes anti-semitism? Where are the clear boundaries protecting constitutionally protected speech? These aren't partisan questions - they're fundamental to liberty. The silence from erstwhile defenders of the First Amendment is deafening. The same warriors who fought government censorship yesterday applaud government speech regulation today. It's naked hypocrisy, plain and simple. Free speech either matters all the time or it doesn't matter at all.

To paraphrase Groucho Marx, I'm suspicious of any ideological club that would have me as a member. This isn't about picking teams - it's about recognizing patterns. The ultimate form of control isn't hiding truth - it's shaping how we process truth when it emerges. That's why pattern recognition matters more than ever. We must be able to hold multiple realities simultaneously: These revelations are significant AND their timing may be strategic. Power is being exposed AND new forms of control may be emerging. Humanitarian aid matters - its primary purpose is helping people in need, and when properly deployed, it can serve this crucial mission. It can also build economic partnerships and maintain peace - especially if we finally have leadership interested in diplomacy rather than endless wars. But some USAID programs clearly aren't about aid or development at all - they're about cultural engineering and manufacturing division. A $2 million drag show initiative in Guatemala isn't humanitarian relief; it's an effort to shape societal values under the guise of inclusion. The aid component may or may not be real in any given case, but the agenda is undeniable.

We can simultaneously:

Welcome truth coming to light

Question the timing and mechanism of disclosure

Maintain awareness of new control systems

Hold power accountable regardless of who wields it

I'm deeply concerned that some in the resistance are growing complacent, believing 'the good guys are now in power.' Nothing could be more dangerous. Yes, we can welcome corruption being exposed while staying vigilant about what follows - especially the risks outlined by journalists including Catherine Austin Fitts, Naomi Wolf, and Whitney Webb. They’ve warned about the emerging control grid, the unchecked power of tech oligarchs, and how financial and digital systems are being quietly restructured under the guise of reform. These warnings deserve as much scrutiny as the corruption now being dismantled.

I've noticed that recent critics of researchers like Fitts, Wolf, and Webb - particularly those shifting with the political winds - rarely engage with their actual arguments. Instead, they resort to labels like "controlled opposition" or "blackpilled." This pattern itself deserves examination - the cabal has managed to either create its own resistance or capture existing movements for longer than I've been alive. We should follow facts then determine how we feel about them, not the other way around. And we can't have double standards based on our preconceived versions of good and evil.

The Constitution remains humanity's best framework for individual liberty - let's make it real through radical transparency and consistent principle. But if history teaches us anything, it’s that power doesn’t simply dissolve; it shifts shape. Which brings me to a curious coincidence: DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency, also a nod to Elon's favorite memecoin) shares its name with the Doge of Venice, a ruler who operated at the intersection of military power and financial control. Whether this is just an amusing historical parallel or something more meaningful, it’s worth considering: are today’s technocrats truly dismantling systems of control, or are they refining them into something far more sophisticated?

Left - Wikipedia entry on the Doge of Venice

Right - Cover of "Financial Vipers of Venice" by Joseph P. Farrell



Venetian elites ruled not just through direct power, but by mastering financial and military leverage - a model that hasn’t disappeared but has simply adapted, now operating through modern structures like central banking and AI governance. Most people caught in today's news cycles and social media feeds rarely pause to consider whether these parallels suggest deeper historical echoes - perhaps even ancient banking dynasties with longstanding occult knowledge. Whether such theories intrigue or repel you, expanding our scope beyond the immediate moment is necessary to grasp the full picture. Patterns repeat, and power rarely relinquishes control - it simply shifts form.

While I love seeing DOGE upend the government and expose both wasteful spending and heinous criminal operations masquerading as bureaucracy, we can't let our guard down. I understand why traditional methods won't work - the deep state has its claws in everything. Just look at the pharma-sponsored Congress members shamelessly opposing RFK - as Robin Williams once said, they should wear NASCAR badges showing their sponsors. But the critical question isn’t just what’s being torn down, but what’s being built in its place.

The methods of control may have evolved from Venetian banking to digital governance, but the underlying principles remain remarkably consistent. Where banking dynasties once controlled societies through sovereign debt and trade routes, today's AI-driven systems go even further, achieving granular behavioral control through predictive modeling, algorithms, and ubiquitous surveillance. The methods evolve, but the mechanisms of influence - shaping human behavior through subtle constraints and engineered incentives - remain strikingly familiar. If history teaches us anything, it's that power does not simply fade; it reinvents itself under new names, using new tools. Two things can be simultaneously true - this is the heart of pattern recognition: We're watching real exposures of taxpayer-funded horrors play out in real time, AND we must remain vigilant about what system replaces the one being dismantled. The key isn't picking sides but developing the capacity to recognize and resist all forms of manipulation - even those that appear as liberation.

My loyalty is to my family, my honor, my community, and humanity - but above all, to truth itself. If we let dogma override judgement, we become exactly what many of us mock - cartoons of partisan thinking.



Real change won't come from the top down - it never has. It will come from within communities, from people recognizing patterns and refusing to participate in manufactured realities. It will come from individuals choosing truth over comfort, from local networks building resilience against centralized control, from the ground up rather than the top down. Power to the people isn't just a slogan - it's the only way forward.

Right now, we all need to keep our guards up, not take the bait on the infighting, and keep looking for truth, love, and realness. The war isn't left vs right - it's about preserving human sovereignty in an age of engineered reality.

One thing I keep noticing: people crave absolute answers - heroes, villains, clear conclusions. But what if the real trap isn’t just deception, but our need for certainty itself? Maybe the most radical stance is resisting the urge to lock in a fixed narrative and staying open as new patterns emerge.