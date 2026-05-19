Joshua Stylman

Joshua Stylman

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William R. Spurr
May 20

Dude . . . I'm in awe. The writing was exquisite, and the logic was impregnable. Bravo!!

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Rob (c137)
May 20Edited

The tick bite story is hyped up to cover other issues like toxins.

https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com/2023/08/20/alpha-gal-and-those-ticks/

Here's Dr Sam Bailey talking about the sham too:

https://youtube.com/watch?v=MjR_0UCx5J4

The way to induce allergies was found decades ago.

Inject foreign stuff directly into your body and it'll make it flip out. Guess what we do that does that? VACCINES

Here's about Richet’s Nobel prize winning research into allergies/anaphylaxis.

https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com/2022/02/26/anaphylaxis-the-real-bio-weapon/

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