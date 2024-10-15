As I've realized the depth of deception relating to most of the things I was taught, I challenged myself to a thought exercise. I've since passed this challenge on to friends, and now I'm sharing it more widely: Let's question the facts we've taken for granted since childhood. As we explore provocative ideas like the ones I've listed below, remember that you don't have to accept them as truth, but merely open your mind to new possibilities:

What if the same lineage of elites controlling ancient Venice established London as a global financial hub and then shaped our modern banking system, including the Federal Reserve?

What if major wars were strategic moves orchestrated by hidden power brokers, not conflicts between nation-states?

What if the last great reset was WW2, and while Germany lost, the Nazis infiltrated NASA, NATO, CIA, DoD, the UN, and other important domestic and international institutions?

What if our education system was hijacked to mold compliance, not sovereign individuals?

What if modern medicine isn't designed to enable our bodies to heal but merely to cut, burn, and jab?

What if all of our institutions performed the inverted function of their stated purpose?

What if the two-party system is a distraction, serving global elites and providing only an illusion of choice?

What if the politicians we see squabbling are merely middle-level managers beholden to forces that are entirely out of our view?

What if school shooters, assassins, and serial killers are actually under a form of mind control to perform their heinous acts that ultimately drive state initiatives?

What if events like the JFK assassination, OJ Simpson chase, 9/11, and Covid were all orchestrated to mesmerize and traumatize us, manipulating our perceptions to accept previously unacceptable freedom limits that are often delivered very soon after the trauma?

What if concerts, the Olympics, Super Bowl halftime shows, and other large-scale public events we once celebrated as cultural touchstones were, in fact, elaborate occult rituals, subtly indoctrinating us into a hidden religion?

What if the internet was designed by the information industrial complex to capture every aspect of our lives, turning our data into a commodity more valuable than oil?

What if this massive data collection was always intended to usher in an AI-dominated world, where algorithms predict and shape the future of our species?

What if our beloved devices that we cherish for their convenience are ultimately control tools, capable of not only surveilling and manipulating us but disabling, or even destroying us instantly?

What if the heavy metals present in our air, food, and pharmaceuticals are altering our biology in ways that make us more susceptible to external control or manipulation?

What if our financial system was always a Ponzi scheme?

What if there was an ongoing implementation of the new financial grid before people realize the existing system is unsustainable?

What if there's an agenda to usher in a new post-human world that most people couldn't even begin to understand?

What if they've even told us about it and prepared us throughout our entire lives?

What if the intellectuals of the time before we were born spoke about it openly?