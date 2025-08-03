Joshua Stylman

Joshua Stylman

Free Dom
1d

Stories of people being killed because hospitals make more money on selling their organs than on saving them have been swirling on the internet for years.

The coronacircus plandemic has shown that medical doctors are selected based on obedience and greed, and nothing else.

My driver's license, and my spouse's, shows that we have opted OUT of being an organ donor. We do not want to be murdered by those whose duty is to help us. I am also taking the opportunity in conversation, whenever the subject comes up, to advise others against being an organ donor.

Roundball Shaman
1d

“... in the rush to expand organ transplants, procurement teams have sometimes started too early... before it was fully established.”

This is not surprising in an Age where humans are viewed as Things To Exploit and not as unique and precious and valuable lifeforms. Today, it’s The Body as ‘Thing’. The Body as cash machine. The Body as just so much rock to be mined out of a quarry for the benefit of some vulture corporations-for-profit. In this case, the Human Quarry mined by soulless thieves.

News Flash: The body is not a commodity. The body is not just so-much machinery to be disassembled and sold off like some kind of car parts out of a junkyard. The body is ALIVE... even when death occurs. All subatomic particles are nothing but energy. And everyone has heard how energy can not be destroyed.

The depth of depravity of the ghouls, vultures, thieves and soul-stealing among us is at times astounding. Hard to believe some life forms can be such hideous haters of the living.

So some beloved person has their parts auctioned off so that someone ELSE can live? In what hellish World is that seen as useful process? SOME life is worth something while other lives are worthless? (Some large institutions have long been entirely constructed around this sickly Operating Thought System).

As for this sickly Parts-Harvesting Protocol... one’s mind quickly goes to the Monty Python sketch about burying a cat. It took six hours to bury the cat because... “It Wouldn’t Keep STILL’.

Beyond this parts-harvesting scheme is the even bigger picture of how quickly persons today are now put on the “Hospice Protocol” while under institutional medical care. What is this medical process? Simple. You no longer do a damn thing for the patient. You withhold medicines and pain relief and even food and water. You just let them die... with a little (actually a lot) of help from the useless medical environment around them. (This differs from “Home” hospice protocol.)

Bottom Line: The System sucks. It's dangerous. Be warned if you or someone you love gets caught up in it.

Doctor: “Sorry, he’s dead”.

Family Member: “But they were just now TALKING! I see them MOVING right now!”:

Doctor: “No you don’t. That’s all just meaningless reflex and gurgle. And if you think its more than that... well this is just useless fanciful daydreaming on your part.”

Family Member: “Oh dear! Well, OK. YOU’RE the doctor – I’m not.”

Treasure your life every single day. First, because you should. And second, because so many people today are actively working to take that away from you.

© 2025 Joshua Stylman
