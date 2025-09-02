Joshua Stylman

Discussion about this post

William
3d

great article. it was a pleasure to read.

In the tech-decentralization space, I've been adopting self-hosted zrok (https://zrok.io/) for my friends-and-family networking projects. Building Nostr and Lightning into the projects is something I'll need to consider. Thanks for the reminder!

3d

The one thing I kept coming back to while reading your piece was maintenance.

If you can’t maintain it, you aren’t sovereign to it.

I was a huge advocate of Bitcoin for quite some time (and in some aspects, I still like it). But there’s a contradiction here: we’re talking about global or country-wide currency at the same time as we’re talking about localism. Those don’t match.

Local “currencies” already exist, and most don’t look like cash, gold, or Bitcoin. It could be helping your neighbor fix their fence. It could be swapping your garden surplus for theirs. The endless pursuit of a universal store of wealth often feels like a substitute for the harder work: having a conversation with your neighbor.

You also raise quantum breaking SHA-256, then end by saying Bitcoin is still the only way forward. But maybe the reason we keep getting let down isn’t about cryptography—it’s because we keep building things to sell, not to maintain.

Most companies today are designed with an exit in mind. Tailored to sell to a bigger player, not to hand down to the next generation. And almost never designed to die well.

That last point matters. Every crop, every animal, every person has a life cycle. Yet we praise businesses for size and longevity as if they should live forever. But what if companies were designed with a life cycle too—not to vanish in destruction, but to renew through stewardship?

Imagine this: you buy a washing machine. Along with it, you receive the 3D models of the parts, the BOM, the PCB files, and the schematics. You own not just the product, but the ability to recreate it yourself.

Or take golf clubs: when you purchase them, you also get the 3D model of every part. Years later, you (or your kids) could repair, modify, or remake them—because you own the blueprint, not just the thing.

Now imagine being old, handing your daughter that washing machine after 40+ years. It still runs like new because you’ve maintained it. But you’re not just passing down the machine—you’re passing down the knowledge to keep it alive, the sovereign power to make every part for future generations.

Nothing lasts forever if it can’t be maintained. Nothing.

And if you can’t maintain your (insert anything here) yourself, it isn’t going to last either.

This isn’t nihilism about business or technology. It’s stewardship. The recognition that real sovereignty doesn’t come from permanence or scale, but from the ability to care for and renew what you’ve been given.

This would give each business a life cycle, a growth of making and then a slow transition to maintaining those parts, because yes some people will get those files and still not want anything to do with them, and that's okay. But at least those who do want it could have a chance, a chance to maintain that which matters.

Im not saying this is the right way, but i would love to hear anyone's opinions on this!

Again, thank you for writing this and all or your articles!

