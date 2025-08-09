Joshua Stylman

Joshua Stylman

Cathleen Manny
2dEdited

This so true, and so important for folks to realize. Most don’t. As for ‘exit strategy’, these are fine ideas, but why didn’t you include: don’t buy apps, don’t buy subscriptions, avoid borrowing $ whenever possible, etc.? You also, under solutions, didn’t even touch on the issue of young folks buying crap they don’t need (marketing marketing marketing). When I was first married, we had virtually no $. So, I simply bought nothing whatsoever, other than $15/week for groceries, our apartment rent, and only enough gas for my husband to drive to work & back. We just didn’t drive anywhere else, as no gas $ for that. Had a baby- hand me down crib, cardboard box for her dresser, only toys bought by grandparents, etc. No phone. By the way, I’m not complaining one bit - we were fine. Just learned how to manage money. Now I see ‘low income’ people with manicures & pedicures, expensive cell phones, tattoos, etc. No sympathy from me. Grow up! Don’t care if I sound harsh. I’m sick of it all.

4 replies
Rob (c137)
2d

It's called the American dream because you gotta be asleep to believe it. -George Carlin

And he said this many years ago... It's nothing new.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=l-o_XCDTyB4

Did we ever own property?

If one didn't pay property tax, they would lose their land.

This idea of real estate as an investment was cooked up by financial assholes who were trying to wean people from pensions.

Think about it.... Your house goes up 10 from the 80s to today but salaries only went up 3x. How the fk are prices still rising?

Let's say you're fortunate to have bought before the bubble.

You want to retire... But you still gotta buy or rent your retirement home in this insane market.

It's all bullshit.

10 replies
