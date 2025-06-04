Joshua Stylman

Steve Martin
17h

Hello Joshua.

Having only recently discovered your work, your Substack is now one of my favorites. This great breakdown of how far we've technologically 'progressed' is an example of why.

Living in Japan, I recalled the Japanese 'Kagemusha' (body doubles) for warlords, so in doing a Perplexity Pro search, I found China is even more historically documented for using doubles in a similar way, as clones are being described here.

Some more recent examples surprised me ... Clifton James, the double for British World War II Commander Bernard Montgomery, "Rashid" and Felix Dadaev for Joseph Stalin, and Ella Slack for Queen Elizabeth.

However, as your post points out, not only is there a qualitative difference in technological capacity, but the power dynamics have weaponized predatory deception in a new way, with some old evolutionary counterparts in wildlife that come to mind, such as the brood parasitism of the cuckoo.

Despite our capacity for abstraction and technology, human nature is not so far removed from animal nature. Our conceit of collective narcissistic exceptionalism tries so hard to convince us that culture and society are more than a thin veneer.

But I suspect the prepper '72 hour rule' implies a countdown to the displacement of culture and law with the morality of dog-eat-dog, law-of-the-jungle.

despite it all,

Cheers from Japan

ERIKA LOPEZ
17h

WOW. just WOW.

