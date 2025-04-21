Joshua Stylman

Hopefully we are coming to a collective understanding that the appropriate, dignified response to a system fucking us in the face for fun and profit is to understand that we are not its victim but that we, all 8 billion of us, are stronger than it and could, if we put our collective minds and hearts to it, create alternatives and flick it off.

I'm so glad you chose to vent on this topic. Air travel used to be fun and exciting. Since 9/11 it has become tedious and, as you say, increasingly humiliating, especially at larger airports. The humanity seems to be trained out of the TSA and the airline staff.

