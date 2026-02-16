Joshua Stylman

Joshua Stylman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debbie Lerman's avatar
Debbie Lerman
7h

Thanks Josh - for the great article and the shout out. If everyone absorbs and interprets the Epstein story according to their million different perspectives and no perpetrators face any consequences, then all that’s left is an even more demoralized and fractured public — a public that will not just accept but beg for the orderly, safe structure of AI-run everything.

Like you, I don’t know what will happen but it feels to me like more of the same, not necessarily a big shift: more resource and power grabs by the global cabal and less ability of the population to decipher, let alone to resist, what is being done to us.

Btw - “black pilled” is the new “conspiracy theorist.” Imho we should proudly own it.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Kavita's avatar
Kavita
6h

I appreciate your willingness to be in the Don't Know, as well as asking the most deeply uncomfortable What If's, and also being willing to ask it all aloud.

I'm a 67yo survivor of long-term child sexual assault in the 60's. However manipulated this whole 'unboxing' of the so-called 'Epstein Files' is (and I'm sure there's manipulation aplenty in endless ways), from my POV as a survivor it signals a tectonic shift in consciousness. Even if 'they' planned for it to be this way (maybe, maybe not).

What I knew to be so (along with at least 1-in-3 other kids) but others couldn't bear to consider is now - somehow - considered at least plausible.

So, yeah - there's a lot to question, to mistrust, to remain skeptical about. Always, not just now.

But that comes with the territory of tolerating things that most people call 'unspeakable', 'unimaginable', 'unfathomable', 'unbelievable' then turn away from.

I understand their sentiments. But living in that bubble carries a kind of passive complicity, or at least being in accord with, those activities. Those crimes.

And guess what? For decades some of us have been saying it *must* be spoken about, *of course* it's believable (it happens all the time, duh), and it's *totally* fathomable (so many plumb those depths of harm!), and FFS yes - it is *finally* believable.

So be it.

Thanks for your part in creating a container in consciousness, in social media, and here in Substack, in which these conversations have become more widely possible.

Reply
Share
76 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joshua Stylman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture