Steve Martin
Just a bit of navel gazing here, and thought experiments.

Having spent my career as an applied linguist, I was fascinated with that clip showing Mamdani's skill at code-switching ... much more effective than Ben Shapiro's steamrolling Gish Gallop. But I am also torn about how much free choice he has in the matter.

Yes, there is that family arc and the benefits of high-caste nepotism. That is a great line ... 'What we have is socialism for the rich—bailouts, subsidies, and regulatory capture for corporations and the wealthy—combined with brutal market discipline for everyone else.' Reminds me of a book from a somewhat popular book, 2013's 'Austerity: The History of a Dangerous Idea' by Mark Blyth — which basically summed up Reaganomics, Thatcherism, and Abenomics as socialism for the rich, austerity for the rest of us.

But Mamdani's uncanny capacity to mimic the speaking style of others may be an indication of what some might consider a genetically influenced medical condition ... psychopathy. And like many successful CEOs and politicians, a high-functioning one at that.

I have no clue regarding how to deal with this condition on an individual level, much less the socio-political implications. Counseling is considered dangerous because high-functioning psychopaths observe the counseling techniques, and like Star Trek's Borg, incorporate those techniques into their own skill set. But I can understand why psychopaths, from birth, have to become better in skills of observation, planning, and mimicry. Without those skills, they would be lost in a world of neurotypical people whose mirror neurons automatically kick-in with authentic emotions of empathy, shame, remorse, and so on.

I guess the real problem begins when psychopaths extend those three skills into manipulation ... hence the overlapping with other Cluster B personality types — pathological narcissism, Machiavellian opportunism, and / or sadism.

What is tragic to the collective human genome is that the majority of people are neurotypically emotional, and prone to react to epiphenomena.

One metaphor I find useful is a general difference between pack carnivores (think, Man-is-wolf-to-man) and herbivores (closer to John Locke's view of humans, or Rousseau's 'noble savage' rather than Thomas Hobbes or Machiavelli). Wolves are neither good nor bad, but of biological necessity, have to plan, work in groups, and target the weak. Sheep or deer are also neither good nor bad, but out of necessity, tend to live in the moment, alert and reactive to only immediate danger.

Another apt metaphor is the distinction between the Morlocks and the Eloi H.G. Wells' 'The Time Machine'.

Like the fable of the Scorpion and the Frog, psychopaths (with a few exceptions such as James Fallon) are predatory by nature, more capable of playing the long game, and good at forming transactional cartels ... though history is filled with the fratricide and patricide that comes with a constant game-of-thrones. And we are constantly making the mistake of projecting ourselves onto these shape-shifting predators.

I can't think of any institution, system, heuristics, or ideology that is safe from capture, corruption, and eventual weaponization ... natural born predators imposing their will on natural born prey.

One confounding variable is probably scale. Joseph Tainter's 'The Collapse of Complex Societies' implies that complex systems inevitably reach a tipping point beyond which the energy necessary to maintain a system exceeds the resources available. Small communities and families have their share of psychopaths, but populations smaller than Dunbar's number seem to be able to deal with these 'kulangeta' (thanks Mathew Crawford, for the Inuit word). Beyond Dunbar's number, there are so many more niches and opportunities for psychopaths to exploit. Even the definition of Dunbar's number implies a limit to the size of populations capable of emapthy-driven morality ... which coincidentally (or not) is about the same as the maximum size of a chimpanzee troop (about 200).

I guess we are all guilty of some behavior similar to Cluster B types ... narcissistic when prepping for a first date, opportunistic when competing for a job, and more self-indulgent with our hobbies than empathizing with starving children in a developing country. But when the behavior begins to threaten a population, that's when it becomes 'sociopathic', literally, pathological to society.

One of my few consolations is the belief that as with a nearly infinite range of social contexts, humanity is also not speared on the either-or horns of a false dilemma. At least on my good days, I believe the moral dimensions of humanity are spread out along a bell curve. If the predators are at one end, and the majority of neurotypicals are in the center, what's at the other tail of that curve? On my good days, I want to believe that there are a few who embody the best of humanity ... on their good days.

Good post here Joshua.

Keep up the good fight, and cheers from Japan.

Josh Rosenfeld
"And that $30 minimum wage? It just leads to more outsourcing and automation because businesses can't survive the cost structure, prices go up, and you end up with fewer jobs and more expensive everything."

In my experience, it has been an exercise in futility to try to explain the difference between nominal wages and purchasing power, and how focusing on nominal wages is not merely using the incorrect metric to determine wealth, but actively impoverishing larger and larger swathes of lower-middle class Americans.

Agreed completely about the observations regarding corporate cronyism. Too big to fail was such an insulting canard.

