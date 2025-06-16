Joshua Stylman

Debbie Lerman
12h

This is so good Josh!!!!! Can I cross post it on my Substack? (if I figure out how to accomplish that). I want everyone I know to read and understand this. And also everyone else in the country. And the world. Wishful thinking, I know. But a girl can dream.

Rob (c137)
14h

The Iran thing looks to just bring up fear of war and to excuse the rise in prices etc for both sides of the conflict while the parasite class profits on both sides.

https://slavlandchronicles.substack.com/p/the-iranian-government-is-as-toothless

Remember, the East went along with COVID lockdowns and shots. BRICS allowed for Brazil to single handedly block Venezuela's entry.

The east did nothing to stop the west from looting Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, and now Syria.

We have had a new world order for decades and have been living in a mashup of 1984 and Idiocracy.

It feels like the end though as they expect us to fight each other but they can't provoke it as well as they did in the past. That's why they use so many undercover agents provocateur in order to discredit protests. January 6 was full of them and the same applies to left protests.

Only a fool would stand up for civil rights only for their side while enabling the authoritarian unconstitutional responses on their enemies. That's fascist hypocrisy.

