Jeffrey Tucker's recent piece Don't Take the Black Pill in The Epoch Times articulates valid concerns about succumbing to disillusionment. Having just read it, I felt compelled to write a reply. As someone who counts Jeffrey as both a friend and someone I greatly admire—both as a thinker and as someone who has spent a career committed to liberty causes—I deeply respect his Chestertonian call for hope amid darkness and share his critique of those who find comfort only in cynicism. But the framing of deep skepticism as merely "taking the Black Pill" misses something crucial about the journey toward sovereignty.

The Black Pill as Political Dismissal

When independent journalists critically examined connections between political figures and the technocratic elite before the election, they were immediately labeled as "black-pilled"—not for surrendering to hopelessness, but for refusing to suspend their discernment during what was framed as an existential political moment.

I wrote at the time that while I recognized the blue team represented a clear threat to Western values, it remained unclear what the new coalition would become. Even now, I see many historic firsts that are exciting alongside some concerning continuities with previous power structures. This nuanced position was often dismissed as defeatism rather than engaged with as discernment.

As Derrick Broze noted on Sam Tripoli’s podcast last week, "Black Pill is the new conspiracy theorist"—a convenient label to dismiss those who question prevailing narratives, even when those questions are paired with concrete solutions. The label becomes a weapon to enforce conformity rather than address substantive critique.

I've witnessed this dismissal pattern repeatedly. When Whitney Webb raised concerns about technocratic influences before the election, she was branded 'black-pilled' rather than engaged with on substance. When Toby Rogers plainly states, “Covid shots are a criminal enterprise. Anyone in a position of authority to pull the Covid shots from the market who fails to do so is engaged in a crime,” many mainstream voices dismiss this as alarmism rather than addressing his specific concerns. I've seen it when people on "our team" have challenged decisions (or non-decisions) within the medical freedom movement.

This labeling extends beyond politics. I've questioned whether Musk's DoD budget cuts might be an onramp to deeper technocracy through digital identity systems. I've wondered about Project Stargate or new FDA head Marty Makary talking about how AI will approve drugs in the future. I've observed people who championed free speech for years suddenly cheerleading laws that would restrict certain forms of criticism.

This isn't to say that every question is automatically correct or that skepticism itself makes one righteous. But the instant labeling of these inquiries as "black-pilled" short-circuits necessary conversations. Less tribalism doesn't mean taking the black pill—it means holding truth to power no matter who is in charge.

What's particularly troubling about this framing is how it mirrors the exact dynamic I outlined in The Second Matrix—the seamless replacement of old control systems with new, more seductive ones. The moment we start recognizing patterns of institutional capture, we're labeled defeatists rather than realists.

Transition, Not Destination

What Jeffrey identifies as "taking the Black Pill" might better be understood as a necessary transitional state—not a conclusion but a beginning. It's the moment when illusions shatter and we face institutional capture directly. This moment of clarity can indeed lead to paralysis if we remain there, but it can also catalyze profound transformation.

The black pill isn't the problem—staying there is.

Just last week, when I wrote The Government Works for Us, I wasn't advocating for a retreat into melancholy but challenging the fundamental relationship between citizens and institutions. I stated plainly: "We are not subjects awaiting a benevolent ruler." This recognition isn't fatalism—it's the first step toward reclaiming sovereignty.

From Pattern Recognition to Pattern Breaking

This recognition becomes problematic only when it isn't paired with action. As Broze describes in his book How to Opt-Out of the Technocratic State the point isn't to abandon hope but to redirect it away from captured institutions and toward sovereign alternatives.

Jeffrey worries that Black-Pilled purists "will never be satisfied until condition X is met." But I believe this misses something crucial: when we recognize that institutional capture is the rule rather than the exception, we stop waiting for institutions to save us and start building alternatives from the ground up.

The journey from recognition to action isn't instantaneous. It involves specific phases that I've observed both in myself and others:

First comes the shock: the cognitive dissonance of realizing systems you trusted are fundamentally compromised. This phase can be paralyzing but is necessary for genuine awakening.

Next comes the research phase: frantically connecting dots, recognizing patterns, and reconstructing your understanding of how power actually works. This stage can be isolating but builds the foundation for informed action.

Then comes the reclamation: setting boundaries with corrupt systems while simultaneously building alternatives. This might mean withdrawing consent in some areas while creating new structures in others.

Finally comes integration: where skepticism becomes not an identity but a tool, where critical thinking serves creation rather than endless critique. This is where the black pill is fully metabolized.

We don't need more diagnosis. We need the courage to build—knowing full well the system isn't coming with us.

The Alchemy of Earned Hope

What emerges beyond the "black pill" isn't naive optimism but what we might call earned hope—hope grounded in truth rather than wishful thinking. This alchemy transforms grief into clarity, and clarity into agency.

When I challenged the FDA's vaccine approval process in my public comment, I wasn't engaging in hopeless criticism. I was drawing boundaries around what deserves our trust and what doesn't, while simultaneously pointing toward alternatives.

I wrote: "I refuse to participate in the pathetic spectacle of begging bureaucrats to respect informed consent." This isn't despair (at least it’s not intended to be)—it's a declaration of sovereignty that frees energy for more productive paths.

In my own life, this transition manifested when I stopped expecting regulatory bodies to protect my family's health and instead built relationships with practitioners who respect bodily autonomy and informed consent. What began as a shattering realization became the foundation for a more authentic approach to wellbeing.

MYHA: Make Your Health Autonomous

This brings us to a concept recently introduced by Celia Farber and highlighted by Catherine Austin Fitts: MYHA (Make Your Health Autonomous). This isn't just a clever acronym but represents the next evolutionary step beyond mere criticism—the creation of parallel structures for health sovereignty.

The naming of MYHA signals something profound—a shift from the language of opposition to the language of creation.

The true antidote to hopelessness isn't blind faith in reform but practical steps toward autonomy. This includes building local health networks, supporting independent research, documenting institutional failures while creating alternatives, and connecting with like-minded individuals to form resilient communities.

Community Beyond Compliance

Jeffrey thoughtfully raises concerns about how cynicism can erode community bonds —a legitimate worry that deserves attention. Where I'd offer a complementary perspective is in recognizing that the strongest communities often form not through compliance with existing systems but through shared recognition of reality and mutual aid built on that honest foundation.

As we've seen with vaccine injury support groups like React19, when institutions fail people, they don't necessarily spiral into isolation. Instead, they often forge deeper connections based on authentic shared experience rather than enforced narratives.

This process of building community begins with individual sovereignty but doesn't end there. As I explored in the conclusion of my four-part series MKULTRA: The Hidden Hand, cognitive freedom must start with freeing our individual minds from programmed constraints. Only then can we effectively join with others to create resilient collective structures. Individual sovereignty isn't the endpoint but the necessary foundation for genuine community action.

The sequence matters: first comes personal cognitive liberation, then the capacity for authentic connection with others who share your clarity, and finally the collective power to build alternatives that can withstand the pressure of institutional capture.

This is precisely why I've emphasized building parallel structures—not out of gloom but out of recognition that waiting for captured institutions to reform themselves is the true exercise in futility.

What Sovereignty Really Looks Like

Don't take the black pill to hide from action. But don't fear it either. Sometimes you have to pass through the darkness to see clearly. And what we see now—undeniably—is that the era of passive trust is over.

The path forward isn't blind optimism or perpetual fatalism. It's about offering a model of how to move through disillusionment without succumbing to nihilism. Different people will engage differently with this journey. Some will pursue activism within the system, others will focus on building skills and structures outside it, and some may temporarily step back for their own mental sanity. There is no single right answer, but it's incumbent upon all of us to find our path to freedom and health however we can.

What unites these approaches isn't blind adherence to any particular strategy but radical honesty about institutional capture paired with practical sovereignty and community resilience. It's recognizing patterns of control while simultaneously breaking them through tangible alternatives.

We don't have to choose between cynicism and naivety. We can choose sovereignty—the hard-earned clarity that comes from facing reality without flinching, then building something better from the ground up.

Conclusion: Through the Darkness, Not Around It

There's a beautiful irony in Jeffrey's position that I can't help but notice with admiration. As the founder of Brownstone Institute, he recognized institutional capture in mainstream media and academia, then built an extraordinary parallel structure in response—one that has rapidly become a vital intellectual hub for independent thinkers, scientists, and policy experts. Brownstone itself stands as powerful evidence that recognizing systemic failures can catalyze remarkable innovation and positive action. Jeffrey's own life's work demonstrates how passing through recognition of institutional capture can lead to building something not just better, but genuinely essential for preserving intellectual freedom in our time.

No one is coming to save us.

And recognizing that truth isn't taking the black pill—it's taking back our future. It's finally setting down the exhausting weight of false hope so we can stand fully upright, tools in hand, ready to build the world we deserve.