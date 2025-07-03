Joshua Stylman

Reader East of Albuquerque
12h

Good one.

I saw that Charles Eisenstein piece.https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-clarifies-stance-wearables

I was glad to read that:

"Kennedy admitted that he chose his words poorly. “What I was trying to say is that I want this technology to be universally available as one of the ways people can get on top of their health,” he explained. “Of course I don’t want to mandate it. And the idea of everyone’s body being hooked up to a data center somewhere is horrifying. This data should be private, and when it is shared with the device provider it must be subject to health privacy laws.”

But then to read my and many others' negative reaction to his original declaration being characterized by Eisenstein as "hysterical" and "cancel culture"— that was a cheap shot. Not helpful, Eisenstein.

Stylman, you have summed up my thinking on this matter at the moment.

1 reply
Jeff Verge's avatar
Jeff Verge
15h

I have a simple question for RFK (and by extension Eisenstein.)

I don't think they could answer it. I think trying would only expose the scam.

The question can be formulated a thousand ways but boils down to, "Why?"

Why should everyone be wearing wearables within four years? (The true objective - let's stick with the original framing.)

Why does a wearable biometric monitor benefit me, a sixtyish year old, reasonably healthy person who never wore a watch because most of the time I prefer not knowing what exact, linear, numerical time it is?

Why, why why ... ? No good answers because the honest one is on the dark triad spectrum.

1 reply
