Joshua Stylman

Joshua Stylman

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James Callaway's avatar
James Callaway
6d

Nothing is more important. Every action is about a nudge, an obfuscation of the plan, misdirection, and at times, good folks accepting it as a necessary security tool.

Strangely or prescient, the fringe ten percent on either end of the continuum are both highly vocal as the recognize the unlimited power this delivers.

Keep writing. You do it as well as anyone.

Truth will out.

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sandy's avatar
sandy
6d

The keystone technology of this triad Panopticon is wireless, particularly smartphones. Without the wireless 24/7 connectivity neither Digi-IDs or Digital Cash can be implemented. I've been saying to people recently that soon, better yet now, people need to restrict smartphone use at work and disable until using at home, or forgoing. I've never carried digital leashes and get along just fine. The convenience addiction must be overcome if we want to continue hundreds of thousands of years of analog, free living. Companies have already discontinued automated audio customer service bots. We can say no to all wireless connectivity. Also about 15% of humanity is RF sensitive. The sea of RF these fools are planning us to be in is physically dangerous. Fibre-hardwired works for everything, with little effort. We have the human right to not use anything we consider harmful. That is a way to exert our individual authority and stop this coup d'etat of human autonomy.

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