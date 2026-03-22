Joshua Stylman

Joshua Stylman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
4h

Josh, you have articulated this about as well as I can imagine. I don't know how many conversations I've had with others where I'm trying to tell them that what is being reported in the news is just kabuki theater - that we are watching marionettes being controlled by higher forces out of view. They call me a conspiracy theorist and call it "implausible". I have no answer. Now I have one: read Josh Stylman's article on Trauma and Scapegoats. Nice piece of work. Keep 'em coming.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Soybee Noyal's avatar
Soybee Noyal
5h

Looking forward to this one from one of the clearest writers and most comprehensive thinkers i’ve come across on Substack so far.

Reply
Share
1 reply
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joshua Stylman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture